Shelton Capital Management Has $1.19 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.75. 183,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,747. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

