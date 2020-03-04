Shelton Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $161.93. 24,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,041. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $175.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

