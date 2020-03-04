Shelton Capital Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. 21,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,989. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.65.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

