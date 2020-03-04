Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. Axos Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

