Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,188. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

