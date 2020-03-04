Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.49.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,589.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,502,848. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,789. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.