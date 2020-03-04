Shelton Capital Management Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after buying an additional 183,646 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,761,000 after buying an additional 64,109 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,647,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 778,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,581,000 after buying an additional 153,015 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.57. 5,675,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,045,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.