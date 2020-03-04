Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,789,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,222,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,725,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. 199,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,303. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

