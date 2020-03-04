Shelton Capital Management Raises Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of TPI Composites worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 96.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $818.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.11. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $31.41.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

