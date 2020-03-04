Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 191,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,620. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

