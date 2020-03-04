Shelton Capital Management Sells 118 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after buying an additional 398,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,616,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,343,979. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.