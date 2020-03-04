Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,921 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,628,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,127,000 after buying an additional 673,145 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 361,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 293,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,537. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

