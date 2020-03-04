Shelton Capital Management Sells 19,775 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of STX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 105,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,453. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,476,720 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

