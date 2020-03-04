Shelton Capital Management Sells 234 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $12.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.82. 106,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.67 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.