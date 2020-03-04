Shelton Capital Management Sells 348 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $7.72 on Wednesday, reaching $258.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,753. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.