Shelton Capital Management Sells 762 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

CDNS traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.22. 122,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $109,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,528.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,778 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,965. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

