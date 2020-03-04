Shelton Capital Management Sells 964 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,585 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 289,572 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

