Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Steelcase by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Steelcase by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Steelcase news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $983,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926 in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.