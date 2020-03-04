Shelton Capital Management Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

