Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Shiloh Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SHLO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. Shiloh Industries has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.77.

SHLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

