Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of SOT.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.38. 68,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,817. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $364.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.