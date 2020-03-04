Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

NYSE SQM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,198. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

