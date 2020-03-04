Spark Investment Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 605,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. 8,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 0.15.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 385.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.