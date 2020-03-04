Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in SYSCO by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.44. 1,893,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,177. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

