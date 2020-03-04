Spark Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.12. 605,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.18. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 12,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $2,324,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $455,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

