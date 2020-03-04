Spark Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,906,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after acquiring an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.15. 31,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

