Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,182. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.87. 45,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

