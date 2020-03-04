Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.71.

NYSE:WBC traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,417. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.81.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.