Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.45% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%.

Shares of SNDX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 24,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,574. The company has a market cap of $265.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

