Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on April 1st

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,112. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.