TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,265 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $112,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,072,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after buying an additional 107,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $23.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $639.06. 366,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $421.19 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.53.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

