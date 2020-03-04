TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,838 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Paychex worth $83,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 62,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

