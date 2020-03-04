TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $86,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 76,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,969. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

