TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 338,945 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.12% of CAE worth $78,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 796.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. 504,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.