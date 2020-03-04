TD Asset Management Inc. Has $120.44 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,239,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 295,650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $120,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after buying an additional 2,637,563 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,757,000 after buying an additional 1,911,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after buying an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,522,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,217,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

