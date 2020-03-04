TD Asset Management Inc. Has $122.82 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Global Payments worth $122,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.15. 68,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.58. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.