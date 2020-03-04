TD Asset Management Inc. Has $127.19 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103,250 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $127,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, reaching $149.20. 1,622,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,150. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

