TD Asset Management Inc. Has $130.97 Million Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,624,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 376,559 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of KKR & Co Inc worth $130,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 2,068,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,831. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.