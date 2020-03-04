TD Asset Management Inc. Has $75.86 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 681,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Imperial Oil worth $75,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 323,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after buying an additional 147,360 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,701,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after buying an additional 241,563 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,006,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 982,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

IMO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. 45,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,734. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.1666 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMO. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

