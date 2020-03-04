TD Asset Management Inc. Has $86.79 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $86,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

NYSE:BR traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.56. 770,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

