TD Asset Management Inc. Has $91.47 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,712 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $91,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 629,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $109,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,820,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,610,194. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.