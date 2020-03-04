TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $79,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 387,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,272. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

