TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,135 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CME Group worth $139,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,606. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.43. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.18.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

