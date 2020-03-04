TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,639 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $98,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $65,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after buying an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 422.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 282,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 228,715 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.60. 1,102,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.35.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.