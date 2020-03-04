TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 165,288 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,570,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,288 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $84,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. 24,933,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,876,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

