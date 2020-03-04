TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 208,085 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208,085 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $146,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Shares of WMT traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.32. 5,194,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,459. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

