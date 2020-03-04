TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,386 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Waste Management worth $115,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.5% during the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded up $7.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.85. 2,278,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

