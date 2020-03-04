TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,417 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,417 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $136,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

Booking stock traded up $36.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,719.83. 435,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,468. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,592.45 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,916.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,961.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.21 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.