TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 404,065 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 404,065 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $111,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 15.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 39.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

BSX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,054,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

