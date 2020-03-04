TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,326 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,326 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $89,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $82,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. 631,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,392. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,661 shares of company stock worth $2,260,534. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

